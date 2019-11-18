Golfer violates one-ball rule, penalties make him miss the cut

A golfer at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico received a major penalty over the weekend when he violated the PGA Tour’s one-ball rule.

Russell Henley’s second round at the tournament was looking pretty good Saturday. He was among the leaders at 7-under through the two rounds, which would have set him up for a good third day.

According to PGATour.com, Henley’s day went south in a hurry almost immediately after signing his scorecard.

While looking for balls to sign and give away, Henley realized he accidentally used a different type of Titleist Pro V1x during the second round, which violates the one-ball rule.

According to ESPN, golf rules allow a player to switch balls after each hole but when the one-ball rule is in place for certain tournaments it forces a player to use the same brand and type of golf ball for an entire round.

Rules official Brad Fabel told the website that Henley brought the violation to him. About eight rules officials and the U.S. Golf Association conferred on a decision.

“It was a small dash, a different way it was marked that would have been easy to overlook,” Fabel told PGATour.com. “He came to us and said he didn’t know how it had gotten in his bag.”

Henley said there was no question he used the ball because he gives the balls he puts in play to his caddie to mark them and the Pro V1x ball was marked. Henley apparently had used the ball on holes 9, 10, 11, and 12, which he would be penalized two shots per hole.

On each of the four holes, he made par. The pars turned into double bogeys and he went from shooting a 69 during the round to a 77. The 77 pushed him off the cut line.

The ruling forced Henley to snap his streak of eight cuts made, according to PGATour.com.