LIV Golf

Golf analyst rages over Jon Rahm's PGA Tour comments: 'I want to wring his neck'

Golf Channel's Arron Oberholser made the remarks about Rahm

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jon Rahm, like most LIV Golf defectors who chose to play for the renegade series, had his PGA Tour card suspended when he left the organization.

Rahm on Tuesday claimed he was still a PGA Tour member – suspended or not – and rebuked the notion he was playing for "the other side." It was a comment that left Golf Channel analysts irate, according to Awful Announcing.

Jon Rahm talks to reporters

Jon Rahm of Spain speaks during a news conference during the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Arron Oberholser was highly critical of Rahm’s comments.

"He doesn’t get it," he said. "To this day, he doesn’t get it. This is a guy who wanted a position or wanted to be heard, from what I understand. Either a board position, policy board, he wanted to be heard on this whole thing before he went to LIV. And I feel like he wasn’t as heard as much as he probably should’ve been, and now, I’m glad he wasn’t in that position because he doesn’t get it.

"I’m incensed by that, quite honestly, … by the level of naiveté – that you don’t get it. You still don’t get it. You took 500 large, and then you’re gonna sit there and tell me, ‘Oh, you still feel like a PGA Tour member? I want to support the PGA Tour.’ I mean, I want to wring his neck through the television. I’m that mad right now. I’m that mad. Every player in that locker room right now, if they watched that, on the PGA Tour should be absolutely incensed with him."

Arron Oberholser in Hawaii

Arron Oberholser looks on during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on Jan. 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Violence or not, Rahm will still be looking to win his first PGA Championship. His best finish came in 2018, when he finished tied for fourth.

Rahm announced in December 2023 he was leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf after shooting down rumors for more than a year about potentially leaving for the Saudi-backed series.

Jon Rahm signs autographs

Jon Rahm of Spain signs his autograph for a fan during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 13, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He has yet to pick up a LIV Golf win but is second in the points standings behind Joaquin Niemann.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.