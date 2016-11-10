'Go Cubs Go' song hits Billboard charts for first time ever

That catchy 'Go Cubs Go' tune that you can't get out of your head debuted on the Billboard charts this week for the first time ever -- three decades after it first came out.

The song has been played at Wrigley Field following every Cubs win since 2007 but gained national attention after the Cubs' amazing World Series run.

According to Billboard, 'Go Cubs Go' reached No. 21 on its Pop Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 49 on the Hot Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending Nov. 19. The tune had over 15,000 downloads in the week ending Nov. 3 and was streamed (mostly on YouTube) over 2.5 million times over that same period. It was also No. 5 on Spotify's Viral 50 list Tuesday.

'Go Cubs Go' was created by local folk singer-songwriter Steve Goodman and first debuted in the Chicago area in 1984. Goodman, who was a lifelong Cubs fan, died of leukemia in September 1984 -- a few months after the song's debut -- at the age of 36.

On Saturday, Cubs players Anthony Rizzo, Dexter Fowler and David Ross sang a rendition of the song on Saturday Night Live, alongside SNL alum and diehard Cubs fan Bill Murray.