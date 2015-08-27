Expand / Collapse search
GM Trent Baalke: Ahmad Brooks 'is still a member of this team'

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 9: Ahmad Brooks #55 of the San Francisco 49ers sits on the bench during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 9, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 49ers defeated the Saints 27-24. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Ahmad Brooks' future with the 49ers remains unclear going forward.

A day after being charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, Brooks was sent home.

"Obviously when you're in a situation like this, it's important that you get back to your family," 49ers GM Trent Baalke said, via ESPN. "It's also important for him to start taking care of business on his end. And it's our job to stay focused here on what we need to stay focused on."

Despite the surrounding uncertainty, Baalke told reporters Brooks "is still a member of this team," per ESPN.

Brooks has been in San Francisco since 2009 after playing two seasons in Cincinnati.

During that span, he's recorded 190 tackles, 39 sacks, 23 pass deflections and three interceptions.

