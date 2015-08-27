GM Trent Baalke: Ahmad Brooks 'is still a member of this team'

Ahmad Brooks' future with the 49ers remains unclear going forward.

A day after being charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, Brooks was sent home.

"Obviously when you're in a situation like this, it's important that you get back to your family," 49ers GM Trent Baalke said, via ESPN. "It's also important for him to start taking care of business on his end. And it's our job to stay focused here on what we need to stay focused on."

Despite the surrounding uncertainty, Baalke told reporters Brooks "is still a member of this team," per ESPN.

Brooks has been in San Francisco since 2009 after playing two seasons in Cincinnati.

During that span, he's recorded 190 tackles, 39 sacks, 23 pass deflections and three interceptions.

