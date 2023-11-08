Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants’ Tommy DeVito will break NFL single-season record with first career start on Sunday

DeVito will become the 10th rookie quarterback to start a game in the NFL this season

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has played the last two weeks in relief for injured quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart, will make his first career start on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Daboll said that veteran quarterback Matt Barkley, whom the Giants signed to their practice squad, will be on the active roster to back up DeVito on Sunday. 

With DeVito set to make his start, he will be the 10th rookie quarterback to start in the NFL this season, breaking a single-season NFL record

Tommy DeVito throws ball

Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Of course, there were a few quarterbacks who were slated to start the second they were drafted by their respective clubs — think Carolina Panthers first overall pick Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans immediately after him. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the draft, won the job out of camp as well. 

But injuries to veterans have been substantial this season: Cleveland Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting a start for Deshaun Watson, Tyson Bagent going in for the injured Justin Fields on the Chicago Bears, and most recently Will Levis taking over for Ryan Tannehill on the Tennessee Titans, which will remains that way for the rest of the season. 

The other rookies that have gotten starts this season are Las Vegas Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell, Arizona Cardinals’ Clayton Tune and Minnesota Vikings’ Jaren Hall. 

Tommy DeVito runs

Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants runs with the football during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Now it’ll be DeVito, the New Jersey native who played his high school football at Don Bosco Prep not too far from MetLife Stadium, starting in place of Daniel Jones, who tore his ACL against the Raiders on Sunday after returning from a neck injury that kept him out three weeks. 

DeVito came in and went 15 of 20 through the air for 175 yards and a touchdown pass to Wan’Dale Robinson late in what turned out to be a blowout to the Raiders to move to 2-7 on the year. 

DeVito was also forced into a rainy Giants-Jets matchup two weeks ago, where he barely threw the football in the crushing 13-10 overtime loss to their in-state rival. 

Tommy DeVito runs

Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas won 30-6.  (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are now on the schedule, and it’s certainly DeVito’s toughest task to date with the game on the road in Dallas. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.