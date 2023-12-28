Giants' Tommy DeVito says he learned 'I belong' in NFL

It seems like Tommy DeVito's rookie season is over.

The New York Giants went to their third-string quarterback after injuries to both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, and he almost immediately became a fan favorite.

He embraced his Italian heritage while still living in his childhood home in Cedar Grove, N.J., just a 12-minute drive from MetLife Stadium, and he brought the dead G-Men back to life.

Big Blue's season seemed all but over when DeVito took over for Jones in Week 9 after Jones tore an ACL, but DeVito ripped off three straight wins at one point.

However, he's come back down to earth the last two weeks, and he was even benched in favor of Taylor Christmas Day. The Giants announced Taylor will start this weekend, and DeVito will back him up.

Assuming he doesn't take another snap, DeVito will have finished his rookie campaign completing 63.4% of his passes for 1,087 yards, nine total touchdowns and three picks.

Those aren't bad numbers for an uindrafted free agent. DeVito said he learned something about himself his first year.

"That I belong," he said, via SNY.

"Just to go out there and prove that to myself, to younger me, to the me that was training to be here up to this point, that’s all it is."

DeVito, just like every other New York athlete under bright lights, has gotten his share of love and hate.

"When you’re up, everybody loves you, and when you’re down, everybody hates you. So, for me, it’s just stay even through it all. That’s why I’ll be mellow through it all," he added.

GIANTS DEMOTE TOMMY DEVITO TO BACKUP ROLE AFTER GETTING BENCHED ON CHRISTMAS

DeVito's season isn't exactly ending on a high note, considering his benching.

"Obviously [I have] a ways to grow," he said. "I’m just gonna continue to watch the film in the past and to learn from [Taylor] and lean on my teammates and be the best teammate I can be.

"I don’t know what the future holds, let alone tomorrow," he added. "I’m just gonna continue to be here, be in the moment, try to give it my all, be my best every day."

The Giants wrap up their season with matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

