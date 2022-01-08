Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Ex-Giants great Tiki Barber gives grim evaluation of team's situation

The Giants are finishing up another losing season with a big offseason ahead

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants are about to enter another offseason of uncertainty after another losing season, their fifth straight without a playoff appearance. 

The Giants have only made the playoffs twice since losing in the divisional round after the 2008 regular season. They won the 2012 Super Bowl and lost a wild-card game after the 2016 regular season. 

Since the Tom Coughlin era ended following the 2015 season, New York is on its third coach and could be on its fourth entering the 2022 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiki Barber of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Houston Texans during a game at Giants Stadium Nov. 5, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tiki Barber of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Houston Texans during a game at Giants Stadium Nov. 5, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The situation with the Giants is not sitting well with former Giants running back Tiki Barber. Barber suggested on "The DA Show" that the Giants are "in one of the worst situations in football."

"You’re going to have a new GM who didn’t pick the head coach, who hasn’t really shown that he can be a great coach yet," Barber said referring to rumors team co-owner John Mara is going to keep coach Joe Judge and fire general manager Dave Gettleman. 

RUSSELL WILSON BRUSHES TRADE RUMORS ASIDE, EXPRESSES DESIRE TO WIN MORE TITLES IN SEATTLE

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws under pressure during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws under pressure during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

"That head coach and GM also haven’t picked the quarterback in Daniel Jones. There’s no loyalty to anybody on any level. That makes it really hard to operate. At the bare minimum, Judge has to remake this staff ... One of the biggest faults of the hiring of Judge was that they let him build a staff that has no experience coaching in the NFL."

Barber finished his playing career as one of the top running backs in Giants history. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro selection between 1997 and 2006. He finished his career with 10,449 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns.

New York Giants coach Joe Judge yells during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants coach Joe Judge yells during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York will have to decide soon what it's going to do with Judge, Gettleman and even Jones. The quarterback will return from a neck injury in 2022, and it's unclear whether the Giants will pick up his fifth-year option.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com