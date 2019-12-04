New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch laments 'frustrating season,' ponders future of team

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch lamented a “very frustrating season” on Tuesday as he began to ponder the future of the organization beyond 2019.

The Giants are entering Week 14 with a 2-10 record with coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman appeared to be on the hot seat. Shurmur has seven wins in 28 games as the team’s head coach. Ex-coach Ben McAdoo had 13 wins in 28 games, with a playoff appearance, before he was fired in the middle of the 2017 season.

“It's been a very frustrating season,” Tisch told NBC New York. “At the end of the season, John Mara and I are gonna get together and discuss the future. As partners, we have to be very honest with each other about where we see this team going into the 2020 season.”

Tisch had declined to give Shurmur and Gettleman a vote of confidence.

“Those decisions and conversations are not going to be made this morning,” he said. “It’s really at the end of the season that John and I are going to sit down and talk about these issues.”

Tisch, when asked what he would ask from a Giants fan, said “patience.”

“I’m being patient which you know at times is challenging. Please be understanding and patient. I want Giants fan to feel that their voice is being heard.”

It’s hard to determine who much longer the fan base is going to be patient after winning Super Bowls in the 2007 and 2011 seasons and missing the playoffs seven out of the last eight seasons.

The Giants were questioned when the team selected Saquon Barkley over Sam Darnold with the No. 2 pick of the 2018 draft. Those criticisms were halted when Barkley won the Rookie of the Year but an injury in 2019 appeared to completely halt his production.

New York then started its roster blowup in the middle of the 2018 season. The team traded away Eli Apple and Damon Harrison in October of that year. And the head-scratching transactions didn’t stop in 2019.

New York traded Odell Beckham, a once-in-a-generation wide receiver, and Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns, let Landon Collins, an All-Pro safety, walk to the division-rival Washington Redskins and selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick of the 2019 draft while giving a four-year contract to veteran receiver Golden Tate and trading a third-round pick for Leonard Williams.

The Giants could have been a contender in the lowly NFC East division if the ball bounced their way in a few games but now could either look to salvage the season or tank for a higher draft pick in the next four games.