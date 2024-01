Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The 2024 Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which may seem strange to older fans who remember betting on professional sports being a big no-no.

Times have changed in the NFL and other leagues that have embraced sports gambling since states became allowed to pass their own laws regulating sports betting.

The NFL has embraced Las Vegas. Vegas is now home to an NFL team, and it has hosted both the NFL Draft and the Pro Bowl.

Players have started to see sports gambling in a different light as well. Instead of fans asking them to step up to hit fantasy football numbers, they want players to help them reach their parlays. Saquon Barkley and Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants told Fox News Digital they’ve gotten messages.

"I would say the view of sports gambling is definitely at a high level. Every week, I get a tweet about some parlay, some type of sports bet that I’m a part of," Barkley said. "There’s time where I help some people win some money, and there’s times where I get a DM or message saying, ‘Cash App me $200 right now.’

"I think it makes sense where football is and where sports gambling is headed, and last year they had the Pro Bowl out there. I was a part of that. It was a fun experience."

DeVito revealed he also receives messages from fans.

"I think it’s good and bad. People get to win some money, some people lose money. I think it’s kinda funny, lke Say said, when he gets some tweets and mentions," DeVito told Fox News Digital. "For me, I’ve gotten Cash App requests, Venmo requests. Like, ‘You didn’t hit your over passing yards' or whatever it is. I think it’s all cool fun. It’s all fun and games. But, like I said, I want people to win money, but, at the same time, that’s the gambling aspect of it."

This year's Super Bowl will be played Feb. 11. While Barkley and DeVito won’t be participating, they partnered with Marriott Bonvoy in hopes of giving two fans the ultimate experience in Vegas and tickets to the game.