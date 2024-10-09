Giants star calls out NFL over apparent double standard on violent gesture penalties: ‘Cool when they do it’

The NFL is cracking down on violent gestures this season, but it appears the league’s officials have missed a few.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was the latest NFL player to draw a costly penalty during Sunday’s 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks when he used his fingers to gesture a first down after hauling in a massive 41-yard catch.

Almost immediately after gesturing toward downfield, Slayton was hit with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, Slayton was not the only player to celebrate a first down with pointed fingers.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster all celebrated first downs this past week with the same gesture Slayton used that drew a costly penalty.

In response to a post on X calling out the double standard, Slayton responded "It’s cool when they do it."

Lamb, Mahomes and Smith-Schuster did not draw penalties on those plays, but they could still face fines from the league.

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard recently received a $14,000 penalty for celebrating a first down with pointed fingers, which also drew a costly 15-yard penalty.

"It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of this situation, but it is what it is. It’s a part of the NFL, and it's a part of the entertainment factor."

He continued, "It's something very silly."

Lamb was fined similarly for making a violent gesture, but during his Week 4 matchup against the Giants.

The NFL does have a policy against "violent gestures." It falls under unsportsmanlike conduct and is described as "any violent gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

If called on the field, it results in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down if committed by a defensive player.

Travis Kelce recently lamented the NFL’s crackdown, saying that fining players after the game is one thing, but calling a penalty is "too much."

"If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever. That’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way’ or whatever he might be doing – I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it's affecting the game in the wrong way."