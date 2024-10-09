Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants star calls out NFL over apparent double standard on violent gesture penalties: ‘Cool when they do it’

Darius Slayton was hit with a 15-yard penalty after celebrating a 1st down by pointing downfield

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The NFL is cracking down on violent gestures this season, but it appears the league’s officials have missed a few. 

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was the latest NFL player to draw a costly penalty during Sunday’s 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks when he used his fingers to gesture a first down after hauling in a massive 41-yard catch. 

Darius Slayton touchdown

Darius Slayton, #86 of the New York Giants, catches a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Oct. 6, 2024 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Almost immediately after gesturing toward downfield, Slayton was hit with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. 

However, Slayton was not the only player to celebrate a first down with pointed fingers. 

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster all celebrated first downs this past week with the same gesture Slayton used that drew a costly penalty. 

Patrick Mahomes yells

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, yells before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In response to a post on X calling out the double standard, Slayton responded "It’s cool when they do it." 

Lamb, Mahomes and Smith-Schuster did not draw penalties on those plays, but they could still face fines from the league. 

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard recently received a $14,000 penalty for celebrating a first down with pointed fingers, which also drew a costly 15-yard penalty. 

"It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of this situation, but it is what it is. It’s a part of the NFL, and it's a part of the entertainment factor."

He continued, "It's something very silly."

Lamb was fined similarly for making a violent gesture, but during his Week 4 matchup against the Giants. 

CeeDee Lamb celebrates

CeeDee Lamb, #88 of the Dallas Cowboys, in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The NFL does have a policy against "violent gestures." It falls under unsportsmanlike conduct and is described as "any violent gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

If called on the field, it results in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down if committed by a defensive player. 

Travis Kelce recently lamented the NFL’s crackdown, saying that fining players after the game is one thing, but calling a penalty is "too much." 

"If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever. That’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way’ or whatever he might be doing – I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it's affecting the game in the wrong way."

