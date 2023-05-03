Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Giants
Giants pitcher Logan Webb says most of the team 'has the s--ts' after Mexico City series

Giants were just in Mexico City for 2 games

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

It seems like the Mexican food is getting to the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants are heading back from Houston after previously playing a two-game set in Mexico City against the San Diego Padres, and despite the road trip being just five games long, Logan Webb is anxious to get back.

San Fran has dealt with long travel miles throughout the trip, but apparently their stomachs haven't been cooperating since getting back to the States.

Logan Webb pitching

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Webb gave out a bit too much information in his postgame availability on Wednesday.

"I think three-quarters of our clubhouse has the s--ts," he said.

Webb said the road trip has been both a "mental" and "physical grind" and is excited to get back to the Bay Area.

Logan Webb vs the Rockies

Starting pitcher Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on September 21, 2022, in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"It'll be good to get back home. Hopefully the s--ts go away and we'll be better in a couple days."

The Giants lost both contests south of the border but took two out of three against the defending World Series champion Astros.

Logan Webb throws pitch

Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 5, 2023, in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

San Francisco will be off Thursday before hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game set.