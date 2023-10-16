Giants make dubious history in heartbreaking loss to Bills

The New York Giants showed up to play on Sunday night and pushed the Buffalo Bills up against the wall, nearly pulling off the upset.

However, things unraveled in the fourth quarter. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes at pivotal times, and Tyrod Taylor was unable to find the end zone on the final drive as the potential game-winning touchdown pass was thwarted by good defense or a hold – depending on who you ask.

A deep dig into the stats from the game found something interesting.

The Giants had more rushing yards (132-128), more passing yards (185-169), fewer interceptions (0-1), fewer lost fumbles (0-1) and fewer missed field goals (0-2) than the Bills.

According to Opta Stats, it was the first time in the Super Bowl era that has happened and the team lost.

"The Giants are the only NFL team in the Super Bowl era to have more rushing yards, more passing yards, fewer INT thrown, fewer fumbles lost & fewer missed FG than their opponent but still lose," Opta Stats wrote on X.

"Teams had been 134-0 in the Super Bowl era when doing all that in a game (reg+post)."

So, it is dubious history for the New York Football Giants, and the team drops to 1-5 on the season. It is also four straight losses for a team that made the playoffs last season.

New York will try to right the ship this coming Sunday against the Washington Commanders.