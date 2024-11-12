Giants GM Joe Schoen not putting team's struggles on Daniel Jones' shoulders: 'Not all on one person'

The New York Giants head into their bye week with a 2-8 record, tied for worst in the NFL, and lots of questions as they look to salvage the season.

Giants GM Joe Schoen spoke with reporters Tuesday to address the current state of the franchise, including quarterback Daniel Jones, who continues to struggle.

Jones has gone 3-13 in games he's started since the team signed him to a four-year, $160 million extension before the start of last season, and there are many fans saying his time as a starter should be over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Like head coach Brian Daboll, Schoen said the team will be evaluating every position as a team would during the bye week, and "football decisions" will be made accordingly.

But when it came to the team's struggles on offense — they are dead last in points per game (15.6), 23rd in total offense (309.7 yards per game) and 24th in passing offense (189.8 yards per game) — Schoen didn't single out Jones despite his poor play.

GIANTS COACH BRIAN DABOLL NONCOMMITTAL ON DANIEL JONES AS QUARTERBACK MOVING FORWARD

"Yeah, in general, it’s not just — I understand the question and you want to pull him out, but it’s everybody," Schoen explained. "Everybody’s got a hand in this. I know being the quarterback and the offensive coordinator, head coach, people like to point to those guys in general. Daniel’s played some good games, and there are some games where he would look to have some throws back or do things differently. But, in general, it’s not one individual or one situation that keeps occurring, unfortunately.

"We’re 2-8. everybody needs to, including myself, look in the mirror and [see] how can we do things better, and, again, that’s what we are going to continue to do. I understand you guys want to ask about Daniel, and it’s the quarterback position. That’s what comes with the territory, specifically in this market. Again, it’s not all on one person."

The Giants' defense, on the other hand, has struggled to stop the run game. But it is 17th in total yards allowed per game and 15th in points allowed per game.

Schoen mentioned the Giants being 1-5 in one-score games this season and spoke about the team needing to execute in those crucial moments to turn losses into wins.

However, the Giants had a clear chance to do so in Germany Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, the team with the worst defense statistically this year. Instead of capitalizing on key red zone trips, Jones threw two interceptions, one of which was a pass that hit off the helmet of an incoming Jadeveon Clowney and the other thrown behind Tyrone Tracy Jr., who couldn't haul it in.

There were also key misses from Jones, including wide open receivers on a controversial flea flicker on a third and 1 that had Daboll incensed on the sideline after Jones took a sack.

PANTHERS TOP GIANTS IN NAIL-BITER AS CALAMITY OF ERRORS DOOMS NEW YORK

The Giants have yet to bench Jones this season, other than during a blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles to keep him healthy. Yet, critics can argue Jones should have been benched in previous games in favor of backup Drew Lock.

Schoen, who said he intends to return as the team's GM next season, has a big decision looming with an opt-out in Jones' contract ready to be exercised after the 2024 campaign is complete. He hasn't shown the franchise anything good since getting that extension after a career year in 2022, and it would cost just over $22 million in dead cap money to get out of the deal.

It's also worth noting Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee in the deal, meaning if he fails a physical in March, he is due that amount anyway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giants fans will have to wait to see what decision is made at quarterback coming out of the bye week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.