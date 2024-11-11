Giants coach Brian Daboll noncommittal on Daniel Jones as quarterback moving forward

An international audience watched as New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled in the team’s 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany on Sunday, pushing the team to a ghastly 2-8 entering the bye week.

In a game the Giants were favored to win in Munich, Jones turned the ball over at crucial moments, and though the loss wasn’t entirely his fault, there is blame that No. 8 has to shoulder.

With the Giants on the bye, there will be a lot to evaluate, and head coach Brian Daboll said that the quarterback position would be one of those evaluations.

Daboll declined to directly comment on his quarterback situation to the media on Monday.

"We’re going to get started on this process here, going back and looking at everything you normally look at in a bye week: schemes, situational stuff, technique, all the things you do in a normal bye week," Daboll said, per SNY.

"We'll evaluate the players, we have a good amount of games to watch, situational review tape, calls, all those types of things. We'll do that, like we normally do in a bye week, and try to improve in the areas that we need to improve on."

PANTHERS TOP GIANTS IN NAIL-BITER AS CALAMITY OF ERRORS DOOMS NEW YORK

As Daboll mentioned, evaluating everything on a bye week is normal. However, he was specifically asked about the quarterback position because Jones has struggled in 2024.

With two interceptions thrown on Sunday in Germany, Jones has seven on the year and eight passing touchdowns with 2,040 yards.

This isn’t the type of production owner John Mara and the rest of the organization wants to see from the man they paid $160 million over four seasons in the now-infamous 2023 offseason that saw Saquon Barkley battle with his franchise tag after Jones’ extension.

As Barkley now thrives with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones was benched against that very team at MetLife Stadium amid a 28-3 blowout.

Daboll did say he had no intentions of benching Jones during the game against the Panthers, where his two interceptions came in the red zone.

It would’ve been Drew Lock, who has been Jones’ backup this season, while Tommy DeVito, the local Jersey kid who became a fan-favorite after Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down with injury, has been the third quarterback on the depth chart.

The Giants gave that extension to Jones after helping the team reach its first playoff berth since 2016 in Daboll’s inaugural campaign in New York. But since signing his extension, Jones has gone 3-13.

The Giants can opt out of his contract after this season, which would be $22.21 million in dead cap instead of paying $82 million for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

We'll see what the Giants' game plan is for Week 12 first when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 24.