Giants' Brian Daboll on Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney production: 'It’s a continual competition at receiver'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants pulled out a 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, starting the season with two straight wins for the first time since 2016.

Daniel Jones was 22-for-34 with 176 passing yards and a touchdown pass. The offense was geared toward Richie James for the second straight game. He had five catches on six targets for 51 yards. Missing from the production totals was Kenny Golladay, while Kadarius Toney had two catches on three targets but failed to get any positive yards.

Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked in the postgame about Golladay and Toney. Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million deal before the start of the 2021 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s a continual competition at receiver. I’ve said it since when? I’m not being a jerk. I’ve said it since the middle of camp, right? It hasn’t changed. It’s going to be a continual competition," Daboll said.

"Kadarius had opportunities today, and we’ll see what it is next week: maybe it’s (Darius) Slayton, maybe it’s more KG. We’ll see where we go with that. But I think that position, we’re just going to keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance. And the other guys got to be ready as backups."

Daboll said Golladay has been handling the new situation "like a pro."

JETS' GARRETT WILSON TALKS 'SPECIAL' BREAKOUT GAME VS BROWNS

"I told him during the week that we were going to go with (David Sills V). He acted like a pro. I said, ‘Be ready to go.’ Now, does that mean it’s going to be that next week? No, because you see what we did from one week to the next. We’re just evaluating all those guys on a game-by-game basis," Daboll said.

"I think it takes a lot of mental toughness, too. That’s not an easy thing to hear, and I appreciate them being pros. We’ll go out there; we’ll practice this week. It’s not going to be a play-byplay every day of how they do every practice. Those guys will compete and (we’ll) try to figure out the best way to utilize them for the next game."

Golladay only has two catches for 22 yards this season. He has been targeted twice. Toney has two catches for zero yards on three targets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants have an important matchup against the Dallas Cowboys next week.