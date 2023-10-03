Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' attempt at ‘tush push’ play leaves two injured in brutal loss to Seahawks

It was one of many things that went wrong for the Giants Monday night

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The New York Giants lost two starters on one play Monday night that everyone around the league seems to be trying to perfect in a brutal 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

Center John Michael Schmitz and tight end Daniel Bellinger left with shoulder and knee injuries, respectively, after the Giants’ first drive of the night ended in a turnover on downs while trying what’s known as the "tush push."

NFL fans have likely seen the play from the Philadelphia Eagles — a push off quarterback Jalen Hurts on short-yardage situations that usually results in a first down or touchdown. It’s massive success rate for Philly has led other teams to try the quarterback sneak play during games, but the Giants didn’t work it out Monday night. 

John Michael Schmitz stretches

Center John Michael Schmitz of the New York Giants during training camp at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center Aug. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Driving into Seahawks territory, head coach Brian Daboll decided to go on fourth and 1 using the "tush push" to keep the offense on the field. The Seahawks stopped them in their tracks, starting a trend that continued throughout the Giants' home defeat. 

Daboll confirmed that Schmitz and Bellinger would undergo testing to determine the extent of their injuries. 

While the Eagles have nearly perfected the tush push, other teams have tried and failed. Some believe it may be brought up this offseason for a ban. But it seems only the Eagles have been able to consistently get the push they need for first downs. 

GENO SMITH RIPS GIANTS PLAYER FOR ‘DIRTY PLAY’ THAT INJURED QUARTERBACK

The Giants showed an inability to run it successfully Monday night, and the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers both failed with it Sunday. 

Daboll admitted after the game it’s not something the Giants practice. 

Jalen Hurts vs the Bucs

Jalen Hurts (1) of the Philadelphia Eagles sneaks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 25, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

"You walk through it," he explained to reporters. "It’s not a live rep of practice. We’ve been successful at it. Just not on that one."

The Giants have tried it four other times prior to the stop Monday night. All of them were successful. 

Quarterback sneaks are not new to the NFL. However, the Eagles seem to be doing it each week in short yardage situations no matter where they are on the field.

Giants offensive line

The New York Giants' offensive line sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at MetLife Stadium Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Eagles went 37-for-41 last season when Hurts tucked the ball and pushed forward for a first down or touchdown, better than any team in the NFL by a mile. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.