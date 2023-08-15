Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco Giants

Giants announcer serves as team's bat boy for fantasy football punishment

Dave Flemming finished in last place in his league

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Being an MLB bat boy would be a dream for every young baseball fan — but it's a chore for others.

Dave Flemming was put to work on Monday night as he filled in as the San Francisco Giants' bat boy to serve his fantasy football punishment.

Flemming is the team's play-by-play announcer, but he put that job on hold for a night to make due for finishing in last place in his fantasy league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

SF Giants hat

The San Francisco Giants logo on a hat in the dugout prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Sure, it'd be awesome to take bats from some of the game's biggest superstars — but it is certainly no lazy job.

In fact, Flemming even admitted that he "might not make it" back to the booth for the fourth inning — by inning three, he was gassed.

Gabe Kapler and Dave Flemming

Broadcaster Dave Flemming (right) moderates a discussion with new San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler at a Willie Mac Award luncheon for the Junior Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.  (Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"I'm gonna be icing down after this," Flemming told his colleagues at NBC Bay Area.

A'S' PITCHER SHOWS LACK OF EFFORT, ALLOWS INFIELD SINGLE AS TEAM'S MISERABLE SEASON CONTINUES

Flemming has been calling Giants games since 2003 alongside the legendary Jon Miller. He called three World Series and Matt Cain's perfect game from 2010 to 2014. 

His brother, Will, calls Boston Red Sox games.

SF Giants logo

Detailed view of a San Francisco Giants logo prior to a regular season game between the Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants on June 2, 2023 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His bat boy skills did not do the home team any favors though, as the Tampa Bay Rays took home a 10-2 victory.