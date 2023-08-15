Giants announcer serves as team's bat boy for fantasy football punishment

Being an MLB bat boy would be a dream for every young baseball fan — but it's a chore for others.

Dave Flemming was put to work on Monday night as he filled in as the San Francisco Giants' bat boy to serve his fantasy football punishment.

Flemming is the team's play-by-play announcer, but he put that job on hold for a night to make due for finishing in last place in his fantasy league.

Sure, it'd be awesome to take bats from some of the game's biggest superstars — but it is certainly no lazy job.

In fact, Flemming even admitted that he "might not make it" back to the booth for the fourth inning — by inning three, he was gassed.

"I'm gonna be icing down after this," Flemming told his colleagues at NBC Bay Area.

Flemming has been calling Giants games since 2003 alongside the legendary Jon Miller. He called three World Series and Matt Cain's perfect game from 2010 to 2014.

His brother, Will, calls Boston Red Sox games.

His bat boy skills did not do the home team any favors though, as the Tampa Bay Rays took home a 10-2 victory.