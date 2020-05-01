Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his takeaway from watching 'The Last Dance' documentary

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s attention has been on “The Last Dance” documentary and trying to find certain things to learn from Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo may not have much to learn from the era in which Jordan played in. But the reigning league MVP admitted Friday morning that he is taking something away from the film.

“My MJ takeaway from the Last Dance documentary is that chasing greatness is a life mission,” he tweeted.

The Bulls documentary has captivated sports fans at a time where the sports world has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest episodes talked about Dennis Rodman and some of his antics during the Bulls’ final championship run of the dynasty. The next episodes will focus on the Bulls’ 1992 NBA Finals appearance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Antetokounmpo may have been starting a run of his own before the season came to a grinding halt.

He was averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Milwaukee Bucks before the sports world shut down in March. The Bucks were on the top of the Eastern Conference with a 53-12 record.

It’s unclear if and when the season will start back up.