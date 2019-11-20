Gerardo Parra, known for 'Baby Shark' walk-up music, leaves Nationals to sign with Japan team

Gerardo Parra, who became a fan favorite with the Washington Nationals for his “Baby Shark” walk-up music, has signed a contract with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League.

The Nationals signed Parra in May after he was released from the San Francisco Giants. He became a backup on the World Series-winning team. In 89 games with Washington, he batted .250 with a .747 OPS and eight home runs.

Parra became a notable player nationally after he changed his walk-up song to “Baby Shark” after seeing his 2-year-old daughter dance to it. The song became an anthem and a rallying cry for the team that was 19-31 at one point during the season.

Fans and teammates made shark-inspired hand gestures after each hit as other players worked out wearing headbands with the image of a cartoon shark. Some fans even came to games dressed in shark costumes.

“I never do nothing intentional,” Parra told The Washington Post during the Nationals’ playoff run. “Everything I do, I do from my heart because, if you don’t do it from your heart, nothing happen like it will happen right now.”

Parra is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. He first appeared in the majors at 22 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He joins a Yomiuri Giants team that won the Central League pennant this season for the first time in five years.