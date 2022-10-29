Georgia's Brock Bowers scores improbable 73-yard touchdown after hauling in juggling catch

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers hauled in an improbable catch Saturday.

During the first half of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett underthrew a pass to Bowers. Florida linebacker Amari Burney was covering Bowers and deflected the ball.

That's when the magic happened.

The ball bounced off Burney’s helmet and somehow landed in Bower's arms. The sophomore tight end was able to grab possession of the ball and scampered to the end zone.

Bowers was credited with a 73-yard touchdown that increased Georgia's lead to 21-0 in the first half.

Bowers athleticism was on full display during the play as he was able to maintain focus after the ball bounced in the air.

Bowers emerged last season during the Bulldogs' run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, and Georgia fans have quickly grown accustomed to the star tight end making great plays.

Bowers will not be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2024.

Entering Saturday's rivalry game, Bowers had 26 catches for 393 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

He also has 82 rushing yards.

Last season, Bowers totaled 882 receiving yards.

The California native, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 230 pounds, has started at tight end in all eight of Georgia's games this season.