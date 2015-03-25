Georgia Tech QB Vad Lee to make 1st career start without an experienced wide receiver

Coach Paul Johnson isn't too concerned about Georgia Tech's depth shortage at receiver.

With the season opener four days away, quarterback Vad Lee will make his first career start without an experienced receiver. Johnson this week suspended Darren Waller, the only returning receiver with a career catch for the Yellow Jackets, for violating a team rule.

Georgia Tech doesn't throw the ball often in its spread option offense, but receivers serve a considerable role as downfield blockers and Johnson likes to call enough downfield passing attempts to keep opponents guessing.

The Yellow Jackets, coming off a 7-7 season, have rushed for more yards than any FBS school since Johnson arrived as coach in 2008.

He says Micheal Summers and Corey Dennis are likely to start at receiver Saturday against Elon.