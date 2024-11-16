Georgia student nails $800,000 kick on 'College GameDay' on first attempt

As in baseball when a manager calls in the closer to end the game, Belle Sessions called on Henry Silver to kick for a chance at $150,000 on ESPN’s "College GameDay" Saturday.

Sessions arrived at the "College GameDay" set at 3 a.m. Saturday, one of the first 300 people to arrive, and was entered into Pat McAfee’s kicking contest raffle.

Sessions' raffle ticket was selected, but she knew she had no chance at making the kick.

"I knew I couldn’t do it, and (Silver) was next to me. And he said that he could, so we’re splitting it," Sessions said.

Silver arrived at the set at 6 p.m. Friday, waiting for this moment. McAfee asked Silver why he thought he could make the kick.

"I’ve kicked a ball before. I played soccer my whole life. I think I can do it," Silver said confidently.

Because Sessions and Silver decided to split the winnings, McAfee upped the winnings by making the kick worth $200,000, giving each student $100,000 if Silver nailed the kick.

On top of that, if Silver made the 33-yard field goal, McAfee would donate $200,000 to hurricane relief.

Was Silver ready?

"Of course."

To add even more pressure to Silver as he was lining up, McAfee decided to double the purse to $200,000 for Silver and Sessions each and $400,000 for hurricane relief should he make it. But the only catch was he only had one kick to make it.

In past weeks, McAfee has given the raffle winner a second try to make the kick. Silver had one shot at making it through the uprights for a total of $800,000.

No pressure, right?

Wrong. Silver wasn’t lying when he told Sessions he could make the field goal.

Silver crushed the ball perfectly through the middle of the uprights with plenty of distance, leaving no doubt it was good once the ball left Silver’s right foot.

While it was already an unforgettable day for Silver and Sessions, a Georgia Bulldogs win would be a bonus.

With their College Football Playoff hopes on the line, the No. 12 Bulldogs are taking on No. 7 Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday in a pivotal game.

