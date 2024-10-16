Pat McAfee praises Travis Kelce for handling spotlight well amid relationship with Taylor Swift

Pat McAfee has nothing but praise for how Travis Kelce has handled the spotlight that comes with being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

McAfee gave his appreciation for Kelce during a recent guest appearance on "New Heights."

"I assume you hear it a lot, Travis, you and Taylor’s relationship is great for the sport. Like it is getting introduced to so many people, and you are and have been the perfect representation for our sport too, I think," McAfee said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think there is no other human that could do what you’re doing right now and how you’re doing it is awesome. And you need to know that all of us are incredibly f---ing proud of the way you’re representing all of us dude, legit," McAfee added.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been official with Swift since September 2023. The pair were recently seen catching Game 1 of the ALCS between Kelce’s Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees in the Bronx as the Chiefs had their bye week.

"I just got to keep winning, soon – if we lose a game it’s going to f---ing rain down, baby. Just got to keep winning, just gotta keep winning, staying on top," Kelce said of a potential media storm coming his way.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE ATTEND YANKEES PLAYOFF GAME IN NEW YORK

In addition to praising Kelce for how well he has handled the spotlight, McAfee recognizes what Kelce’s relationship does for the sport of football.

"Your relationship is exposing the sport to a lot of people, and I think a lot of people are falling in love with it," McAfee said.

A lot of Swift's fans will watch Chiefs games with hopes of seeing the star singer on the broadcast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are 5-0, and Kelce has turned it on in his last two games after a slow start. The nine-time Pro Bowler has caught 16 passes for 159 yards over his last two games, stepping up in the absence of Rashee Rice.

The Chiefs look to remain unbeaten when they take on the San Francisco 49ers, a Super Bowl rematch from last season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.