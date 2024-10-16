Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Pat McAfee praises Travis Kelce for handling spotlight well amid relationship with Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift have been official since September 2023

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Chiefs top Danny Parkin's Pole Position Power Rankings | Breakfast Ball Video

Chiefs top Danny Parkin's Pole Position Power Rankings | Breakfast Ball

Danny Parkins has created a Top 5 Power Rankings of teams in the NFL, including the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Pat McAfee has nothing but praise for how Travis Kelce has handled the spotlight that comes with being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. 

McAfee gave his appreciation for Kelce during a recent guest appearance on "New Heights."

"I assume you hear it a lot, Travis, you and Taylor’s relationship is great for the sport. Like it is getting introduced to so many people, and you are and have been the perfect representation for our sport too, I think," McAfee said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce Pat McAfee

Travis Kelce and Pat McAfee (IMAGN)

"I think there is no other human that could do what you’re doing right now and how you’re doing it is awesome. And you need to know that all of us are incredibly f---ing proud of the way you’re representing all of us dude, legit," McAfee added.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been official with Swift since September 2023. The pair were recently seen catching Game 1 of the ALCS between Kelce’s Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees in the Bronx as the Chiefs had their bye week. 

"I just got to keep winning, soon – if we lose a game it’s going to f---ing rain down, baby. Just got to keep winning, just gotta keep winning, staying on top," Kelce said of a potential media storm coming his way.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE ATTEND YANKEES PLAYOFF GAME IN NEW YORK

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the Bronx

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 14, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

In addition to praising Kelce for how well he has handled the spotlight, McAfee recognizes what Kelce’s relationship does for the sport of football. 

"Your relationship is exposing the sport to a lot of people, and I think a lot of people are falling in love with it," McAfee said. 

A lot of Swift's fans will watch Chiefs games with hopes of seeing the star singer on the broadcast. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Kelce celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates a catch against Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Chiefs are 5-0, and Kelce has turned it on in his last two games after a slow start. The nine-time Pro Bowler has caught 16 passes for 159 yards over his last two games, stepping up in the absence of Rashee Rice. 

The Chiefs look to remain unbeaten when they take on the San Francisco 49ers, a Super Bowl rematch from last season.  

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.