Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published

Georgia Southern freshman football player, 18, dies, school announces

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Georgia Southern is mourning the death of one of its football players at just 18 years old, the school announced Monday.

Jordan Wiggins, a freshman, was an offensive lineman on the Eagles. He played for Godby High School in Tallahassee, Fla., and was named to the All-Big Bend Team during his senior season.

EX-COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACH MARK RICHT SUFFERS HEART ATTACK

The school released a statement on Wiggins’ death but did not give details about the cause.

“The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We will provide further information when it becomes available,” the school said.

AIR FORCE DEFENSE COMES AWAY WITH INCREDIBLE TIPPED INTERCEPTION RETURN FOR TOUCHDOWN

Wiggins’ mother, Althea Jones, had died in 2017 and he spent his senior year of high school living with the mother of his football coach, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Wiggins had not appeared in a game for Georgia Southern this season.

Jordan Wiggins, 18, has died, Georgia Southern announced.

Jordan Wiggins, 18, has died, Georgia Southern announced. (Georgia Southern Athletics)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The team was coming off a triple-overtime win over Coastal Carolina and were getting set to play New Mexico State this Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_