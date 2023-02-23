Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested on racing, reckless driving charges

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested Wednesday night on two misdemeanor driving charges stemming from a Jan. 10 incident, just one day after the Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship game for the second year in a row.

Dumas-Johnson, 22, was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at around 6:30 p.m. and was charged with two misdemeanor counts of racing on a highway/streets and reckless driving, according to jail records.

A daily log from the University of Georgia Police Department revealed that a warrant for Dumas-Johnson’s arrest was issued on Tuesday after officers observed his vehicle traveling at high speeds before fleeing the scene on Jan. 10 at around 8 p.m.

"Warrants issued 02/21/23, charges resulted from the investigation into an officer’s observation of two vehicles traveling beside each other on College Station Road in a reckless manner at high speeds that fled the area upon sight of the officer," the daily log read.

Georgia released a statement Wednesday but did not specifically name Dumas-Johnson.

"We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established," the statement read, via FOX5.

"As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement."

Dumas-Johnson finished his sophomore season with All-SEC 2nd Team honors after starting in every game for the Bulldogs. He tied as the team's leading tackler with 64 total stops and led the team in tackles for loss with eight.