Georgia HS quarterback, 18, dies from complications after routine surgery: report

A high school quarterback in Georgia died after undergoing routine surgery, his family announced Wednesday.

Robbie Roper, 18, had a successful season at Roswell High School and had been giving thought to where he wanted to play college ball. His death prompted many in the state to offer their condolences.

The Atlanta Falcons posted on Twitter that it was clear what Roper meant to his community and Gov. Brian Kemp also wrote that he will be praying for the teen’s family and "all those who knew and loved him," Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that his coach said he was hospitalized on Sunday in Gainesville, Fla., after the surgery. Chris Prewett, the coach, said Roper was a "model citizen" who fought to the end "like he did everything else."

Roper led Roswell High to a 10-3 record and final top-10 ranking in Georgia’s Class 7A. He threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns and had offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina, according to the 247 Sports website.

In announcing his death, Roper’s family said "He was our biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly."

The Associated Press contributed to this report