Geno Smith struggles a bit in return as Jets remain uncertain on starting QB

The New York Jets' quarterback competition is still wide open as the team prepares for its third preseason game.

Coach Rex Ryan says Monday he is uncertain whether Mark Sanchez or Geno Smith will start Saturday night against the Giants, let alone the regular-season opener against Tampa Bay on Sept. 8.

Sanchez had an up-and-down performance in three quarters last Saturday night in a 37-13 win over Jacksonville, and failed to remove any doubts that he should be the Week 1 starter. Sanchez, though, says this summer is "definitely the best camp I've had."

Smith, the team's second-round draft pick, struggled a bit — going 1 of 6 in team drills — as he returned to the practice field after sitting out the game to rest his sprained right ankle.