Geno Smith fires message to critics after Seahawks win: 'They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though'

The Seattle Seahawks’ 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night in the first week of the regular season may have been highlighted by what the team didn’t do in the offseason.

The Seahawks acquired a mess of players in their blockbuster trade with the Broncos for quarterback Russell Wilson. The team could have traded for Baker Mayfield or someone else after acquiring Drew Lock to go along with Geno Smith but instead opted into a quarterback battle in the preseason.

Smith, a veteran quarterback who has been with the Seahawks since 2020, won the battle and got the chance to face off against the Broncos. He turned out to be the victor.

He summed up his night perfectly after the game.

"They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though," he told ESPN of the doubters.

Smith was 23-for-28 with 195 passing yards and two passing touchdowns – one to Colby Parkinson and the other to Will Dissly. Eight different Seahawks receivers caught a pass in the game.

"When people say ‘what I’ve been through,’ I think that’s a stretch, man. I’m in the NFL for 10 years, so to say what I’ve been through is kind of funny. Then to say people wrote me off, I’ve just been working. That’s what I mean by ‘I never wrote back.’ I don’t listen to stuff like that," he said, via the team’s website.

"I just work. I know what I have inside of me. God has blessed me with talent and also a passion and a drive. As far as worrying about naysayer or anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff. People can write you off, but life is about what you make it. I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the NFL for 10 years and been working my butt off. It’s a team game, and we got a win tonight as a team."

Seattle is now entering Week 2 1-0 while Denver is wondering what happened.