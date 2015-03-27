Gasquet topples Isner, gains Toronto final

Richard Gasquet is through to the final of the $2.649 million Rogers Cup tennis event after toppling American John Isner on Saturday.

The 14th-seeded Frenchman upended eighth-seeded Isner thanks to a 7-6(7-3), 6-3 decision. Gasquet, who reached the 2006 final, rallied from a set down to beat American Mardy Fish 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.

He will take on the winner of the later semifinal between top-seeded Novak Djokovic and fifth-seed Janko Tipsarevic.

Djokovic won a pair of matches on Friday. The former world No. 1 Serbian star started the day with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over American Sam Querrey in a third-round match. He followed with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over German Tommy Haas in the quarterfinals. Haas had taken down Radek Stepanek 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the third round.

Tipsarevic downed 10th-seeded Croat Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarters, where he beat Marcel Granollers by a 6-4, 6-4 margin. Granollers handled Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 6-4 earlier in the day.

This sixth of nine ATP Masters events will pay its newest champion $522,550.