Gardner Minshew shares sweet moment with dad after helping Eagles to win

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew led the team to a win over the New York Jets on Sunday in his first start with the team since they acquired him in the middle of the season.

Minshew shared a sweet moment with his dad outside the stadium.

The two were seen shaking hands and celebrating the big win. Minshew was making his first start since he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He lost the starting job to rookie Trevor Lawrence in the offseason and was later traded to the Eagles and had been the backup to Jalen Hurts.

Hurts had been the starter for most of the season but was hurt after the loss to the New York Giants last week. Minshew came into the game and performed well to get the win. He was 20-for-25 with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns.

"It felt so good, man. It's the best time I've had since Week 1 last year," Minshew said, via the team’s website. "There's nothing like that feeling. Glad to do it with this group of guys. They made it easy for me. It was a lot a lot of fun."

Minshew connected with tight end Dallas Goedert for both touchdowns and it initially appeared the Jets and Eagles would be in for a slugfest as they both scored touchdowns on their first three possessions -- but things slowed for New York significantly after the half.

"I thought he played a really good game," head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters after the game. "Our message to Gardner was be yourself and protect that football. If you be yourself, it’s going to be enough. Really happy for Gardner."

Despite Minshew’s strong performance, Sirianni told reporters that Hurts will still be their QB1 when healthy.

