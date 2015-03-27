Garcia surprised to be among Abu Dhabi pacesetters

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - World number 13 Sergio Garcia said his wrist injury was not causing him discomfort but was still surprised to be in a share of the lead midway through the second round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Spaniard added a five-under par 67 on Friday to his opening round of 66 and sits at the top of the leaderboard along with Ireland's Shane Lowry and Sweden's Peter Hanson.

Garcia injured his right wrist at the European Tour season-ending Dubai World Championship in November.

"My hand did hurt yesterday on my second shot at three but fortunately it was only at that moment and I was able to keep playing without really feeling anything," he told reporters.

"So that was very positive, and today it was pretty good. I didn't really have any problems with it."

Garcia birdied three of his opening four holes and managed three other birdies with his only bogey at the fifth hole that he was playing as his 14th.

The Spaniard said was surprised to be setting the pace at the tournament.

"Definitely and I'm not going to lie to you as I didn't have the chance to practice back home maybe because of my hand, and the weather wasn't good," he said.

"But definitely I have found a little bit of consistency throughout this week. Plus the warm weather is helping a little bit, too, and making sure the hands warm up quicker."

(Editing by Justin Palmer)