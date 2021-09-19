FSU’s loss to Wake Forest adds to uncertainty surrounding Mike Norvell

Florida State is 0-3 to start the season after a Week One OT loss against Notre Dame, followed by two disastrous performances against Jacksonville State and Wake Forest.

Saturday’s 34-14 loss against Wake Forest was an overwhelming on both sides of the ball for FSU. The defense was unable to stop running back Christian Beal-Smith, who totaled 95 yards on 19 carries, while Deacons wideout A.T. Perry torched the secondary with seven catches and 155 yards. FSU’s offense was stunted by turnovers: McKenzie Milton threw two interceptions, and Jordan Travis surrendered a pick in one of the day’s six throws.

Seminoles fans were enticed by Week One’s gutsy performance, featuring the miraculous Milton and a tenacity from the ‘Noles to play until the clock hits zero. That tenacity was nowhere on the FSU sidelines against Wake Forest, likely a result of Jacksonville State’s demoralizing Hail Mary walk-off win in Week Two.

The lack of game plan on display Saturday helps chip away at the team’s patience with head coach Mike Norvell — whose losing record at FSU falls to 3-9, with early talks of replacing Norvell already here. And smart money says he’ll be gone by season’s end.

Norvell spoke with the post-game media regarding the loss against Wake Forest and called on both players and coaches to elevate their play beyond the string of poor performances.

"In no way did we give ourselves a chance to play winning football," admitted the head coach. "To see the mistakes that cost us in prior weeks, we’re just not doing a good enough job to let those show up on game day. I believe in these guys, in what they can do and what they can accomplishment. In the moment, we got to keep that same belief and play to the level, coach to the level that we’re capable of."

Norvell added, "It’s a disappointing outcome. I thought we had our opportunities today to be able to get it flipped. We’d have another negative that would cost us in critical situations. It’s top down. 100% of it all falls on my shoulders. I’ve got to have these guys better prepared to play, better prepared for them to go out there and execute."

The last time Florida State went 0-3 to start the season was 1976.