Cincinnati Bengals

Frustrated Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase: 'I’m always f---ing open'

Chase led team in receiving, but offense never got out of gate

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase shared his frustrations about the offense on Sunday after the team’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Chase had seven catches for 73 yards – leading the Bengals. He was targeted nine times. But he didn’t score a touchdown and Joe Burrow didn’t have a touchdown pass. In fact, Cincinnati’s only score came on their first drive and didn’t do much of anything else after that.

Ja'Marr Chase celebrates

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The star wideout said he didn’t think there was anything that different defenses were doing and maintained he had enough space to be found.

"No, I’m open. I’m always f---ing open," Chase said via FOX 19. "Excuse my profanity."

Joe Burrow passes

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drops back to pass during the game against the Tennessee Titans, October 1, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chase suggested that Burrow’s calf injury could be what has been hurting the offense as a whole. He said he’s never seen his longtime teammate battle through an injury like that.

"He’s just going through a little adversity, he’s going to get back to it in no time," Chase added.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked about how he thought Burrow was playing, but he said it was more about the team than just one single player.

"We’ve just got to be better," he said. "Play calls have got to be better. We’ve got to put ourselves in better positions. That starts with me. And, you know, when a number’s called, guys have got to step up and make some plays."

Ja'Marr Chase tries to break free

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs against Amani Hooker of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati is 1-3 on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

