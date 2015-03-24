Frohnapfel, Woodley help UMass beat Kent State 40-17; Minutemen snap 12-game losing streak

Blake Frohnapfel threw three touchdown passes and Lorenzo Woodley ran for 160 yards and a score on Saturday to help UMass beat Kent State 40-17 — ending the longest active losing streak in the FBS at 12 games.

Kent State (0-6, 0-3 Mid-American) used a 43-yard touchdown run by Anthony Meray to take a 10-7 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter, but UMass (1-6, 1-2) scored 17-straight points to close out the half.

After a 22-yard field goal by Logan Laurent gave UMass a 10-point lead going into the fourth, Kassan Messiah blocked a Kent State field goal attempt — setting up an seven-play (all runs by Woodley), 80-yard touchdown drive.

On Kent State's next play from scrimmage, Jackson Porter picked off Colin Reardon and returned it 34-yards for a score.

Frohnapfel has thrown for 1,264 yards and 12 touchdowns in the last three games.