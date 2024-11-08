Freddie Freeman says Dodgers player's wife needed stitches after getting hit by beer can at parade

The Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series championship parade wasn't all smiles for the players and their families, according to Freedie Freeman.

The 2024 World Series MVP said one of his teammates' wives had been injured so badly by a projectile beer can, that she required stitches on her face.

"One of our wives got hit, got stitches," Freeman said during an appearance the "New Heights" podcast on Friday. "I had my kids with me, and I was trying to walk them, but it's dangerous. But she took it like a champ, she got stitches and moved on."

The Dodgers' recent World Series celebrations were the source of widespread public chaos after the team defeated the New York Yankees.

One fan ended up in critical condition after reportedly falling from the third floor of a building while engaging in "graffiti-related activity," according to reports.

The man, who has not been identified, was severely injured during the Dodgers’ World Series parade in downtown Los Angeles at around 1:30 p.m. after falling from the roof of a building, FOX 11 reported.

Another man was wounded after a firework exploded in his hand, according to video shared on social media. The incident happened the same night law enforcement in Los Angeles made several arrests after a "hostile crowd" erupted in the streets.

According to several updates shared on X, the LAPD said people began throwing fireworks and projectiles at officers. In another post shared by the LAPD, disorderly fans were also seen throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

For the team's fans it was their first championship parade of the 21st century, as their last World Series title came amid the quarantine of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.