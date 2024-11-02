Chaos in Los Angeles continues as Dodgers fan falls from building during World Series parade: reports

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan celebrating the team’s eighth World Series title Friday was in critical condition after reportedly falling from the third floor of a building while engaging in "graffiti-related activity," according to reports.

The man, who has not been identified, was severely injured during the Dodgers’ World Series parade in downtown Los Angeles at around 1:30 p.m. after falling from the roof of a building, FOX 11 reported.

Aerial footage from the outlet showed dozens of people surrounding the injured man as paramedics quickly arrived.

KTLA reported that two bystanders immediately tended to the injured man as a large crowd surrounded them. A witness told the outlet the bloodied man appeared to be breathing and moving at the time of the fall.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the critically injured man to a hospital, the New York Post reported. His current condition is unknown.

Law enforcement officials told FOX 11 the man was "engaged in graffiti-related activity" at the time of the fall.

The incident follows several others after the Dodgers' Game 5 win over the New York Yankees.

One man was wounded after a firework exploded in his hand, according to video shared on social media. The incident happened the same night law enforcement in Los Angeles made several arrests after a "hostile crowd" erupted in the streets.

According to several updates shared on X, the LAPD said people began throwing fireworks and projectiles at officers. In another post shared by the LAPD, disorderly fans were also seen throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

Police also said several stores in the area were also looted and vandalized, and a city metro bus was set on fire.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement Wednesday night congratulating the Dodgers but added that violence during celebrations "will not be tolerated."