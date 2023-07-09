Fred Willis, former Boston College star and NFL running back, dead at 75

Fred Willis, a former star running back at Boston College who played six seasons in the NFL, has died, his alma mater announced on Saturday. He was 75.

Boston College said Willis died on Tuesday. The cause of his death was unclear. A funeral service was set for July 12, according to his obituary on Legacy.com.

Willis was a standout high school football player in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before he committed and played for the Eagles. He was a two-sport star in football and hockey but pursued the gridiron in his professional career.

He was Boston College’s first 1,000-yard rusher and was the first to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in his career with the Eagles. He was later inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Hall of Fame.

In 1971, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Willis in the fourth round. He played one season with the Bengals, rushing for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

Willis was traded in the middle of the 1972 season to the Houston Oilers. He spent the rest of his career with the Oilers until he retired in 1976.

He played in 77 games and accrued 2,831 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns. He also had 203 catches for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.

After his professional career was over, Willis founded HPN Neurologic – a concussion diagnosis and treatment company.

"A successful restaurateur beyond his football career, Willis would establish several successful restaurants both locally and nationally. He also gave back to the game as founder and executive director of NFL Player Brains Matter and founder, president and CEO of HPN Neurologic, where he fought on behalf of NFL players suffering the symptoms of CTE," Boston College said in a news release.

Willis is survived by his wife, Darlene, five children, two stepchildren and their families.