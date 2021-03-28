Francis Ngannou becomes new UFC heavyweight champ after Stipe Miocic knockout

Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round of UFC 260 to become the new heavyweight championship on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Ngannou landed a couple of nasty punches early in the second round and appeared to corner Miocic against the cage. Miocic got back up and hit Ngannou and thought he had the advantage in the moment but opened himself up for more damage from the Cameroon native.

Ngannou landed a nasty hook and caught Miocic by surprise and stayed on top of him for the win.

It was a complete 180 from their first match at UFC 220 in 2018 when the fight went the full five rounds. Ngannou lost that match via unanimous decision and came all the way back more than three years later to get his revenge to become the 17th undisputed heavyweight champion in UFC history.

After the 2018 loss to Miocic, he would lose again that year to Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou needed wins against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jarizinho Rozenstruik to even get a shot at the heavyweight title again.

Who’s next for "The Predator"?

UFC legend Daniel Cormier, who was on the ESPN broadcast, floated the idea of a fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. "Bones" last fought in February 2020. Jones hasn’t lost sine 2009 and is considered to be one of the best fighters in UFC history.

Jones has previously said he’d move up to heavyweight. He tweeted after the fight, "show me the money."

UFC 260 MAIN CARD RESULTS

Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley via submission

Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeida via knockout

Miranda Maverick def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision

Jamie Mullakrey def. Kharma Worthy