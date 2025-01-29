Fox News Sports: Super Bowl rematch with Eagles puts Chiefs on the brink of history

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

BRINK OF HISTORY – Patrick Mahomes shares his thoughts about the opportunity to make history, as the Kansas City Chiefs pursue an unprecedented three consecutive Super Bowl title. Continue reading …

TRAGEDY – A Philadelphia Eagles fan who celebrated the team's NFC Championship win and Super Bowl LIX clinch, later died after sustaining injuries after falling from a light pole. Continue reading …

BIG GAME VIEWING GUIDE – Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt doing play-by-play and Tom Brady as the color commentator in his first Super Bowl as a broadcaster. Continue reading …

THE SWIFT EFFECT – Former NFL star Julian Edelman discussed singer Taylor Swift, who has been a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games over the past two seasons, during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."Continue reading …

SUSPENDED – A Colorado high school basketball coach was suspended after he was seen hanging up a Palestinian flag, and after he refused to shake hands with the opposing coach following a game against a Jewish school. Continue reading …

STAR ENDORSEMENT – Former tennis player Martina Navratilova publicly backed former British Olympic champion Sebastian Coe, who she hopes is eventually named the president of the International Olympics Committee (IOC). Continue reading …

STREAM TUBI – The entire Super Bowl LIX, including pre-game, Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, and post-game shows will be available to stream for free on Tubi. Fans just need to complete a hassle-free, no-cost registration. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy became the latest person to withdraw from consideration for the New Orleans Saints vacancy. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer, but team owner Jerry Jones flirted with the idea of bringing in Deion Sanders. The billionaire later shared details of the conversation he had with Sanders during the hiring process. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' LeSean McCoy discusses whether this season's Kansas City Chiefs squad is the best version of the reigning champs or not. Watch here …

