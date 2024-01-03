Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Thrillers in the College Football Playoff, referee controversy in Detroit

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

QUITE THE NIGHT – Michigan and Washington advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship in two thrilling matchups. Fox News Digital takes a look at what was learned. Continue reading…

BLUE & ROLL – Michigan players trolled Alabama using a social media influencer’s skit following their overtime victory over the Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Continue reading…

'NEEDS TO BE FIXED' – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said college football needs to fix the issue with opt-outs and transfers during bowl season after at least a dozen Florida State players opted out of the Orange Bowl. Continue reading…

TOUGH BET – Businessman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a $1 million bet on the Texas Longhorns to win the national championship before they lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. Continue reading…

IGNORING THE NOISE – Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning spoke to the media before the Sugar Bowl and said he hasn’t "looked into transferring at all." Continue reading…

TWO-POINT DRAMA - The Lions-Cowboys game was mired in controversy after a penalty thwarted a potential game-winning 2-point conversion play. Continue reading…

LOOMING PUNISHMENT? - The officiating crew that made the controversial call in the final seconds of the Lions-Cowboys game, reportedly faced a downgraded Week 18 game assignment. Continue reading…

CONTRACT CONCERNS - Russell Wilson revealed that the Broncos approached him weeks ago and threatened to bench him if he did not agree to adjust his contract. Continue reading…

FIRING BACK - Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Aaron Rodgers after the Jets quarterback claimed the late-night talk show host's name would appear on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's client list. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK - Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was questioned about his decision to keep star linebacker Bradley Chubb in the game during the fourth quarter as Miami trailed by 30 points. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION