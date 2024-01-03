Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports Huddle Newsletter

Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Thrillers in the College Football Playoff, referee controversy in Detroit

Receive your weekly recap of all the happenings around the world of sports

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
J.J. McCarthy biting rose

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with a rose after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime to win the 110th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena on Monday, January 1, 2024.  (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

QUITE THE NIGHT – Michigan and Washington advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship in two thrilling matchups. Fox News Digital takes a look at what was learned. Continue reading…

BLUE & ROLL – Michigan players trolled Alabama using a social media influencer’s skit following their overtime victory over the Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Continue reading…

'NEEDS TO BE FIXED' – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said college football needs to fix the issue with opt-outs and transfers during bowl season after at least a dozen Florida State players opted out of the Orange Bowl. Continue reading…

TOUGH BET – Businessman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a $1 million bet on the Texas Longhorns to win the national championship before they lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. Continue reading…

IGNORING THE NOISE – Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning spoke to the media before the Sugar Bowl and said he hasn’t "looked into transferring at all." Continue reading…

Dan Campbell with refs

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts to a penalty during a two point conversion attempt against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.  (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

TWO-POINT DRAMA - The Lions-Cowboys game was mired in controversy after a penalty thwarted a potential game-winning 2-point conversion play. Continue reading…

LOOMING PUNISHMENT? - The officiating crew that made the controversial call in the final seconds of the Lions-Cowboys game, reportedly faced a downgraded Week 18 game assignment. Continue reading…

CONTRACT CONCERNS - Russell Wilson revealed that the Broncos approached him weeks ago and threatened to bench him if he did not agree to adjust his contract. Continue reading…

Kimmel and Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel are in the midst of a feud. (Getty Images)

FIRING BACK - Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Aaron Rodgers after the Jets quarterback claimed the late-night talk show host's name would appear on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's client list. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK - Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was questioned about his decision to keep star linebacker Bradley Chubb in the game during the fourth quarter as Miami trailed by 30 points. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.