Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Nick Bosa unapologetic about MAGA hat, Jason Kelce breaks his silence

NO REGRETS – San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat on the football field last Sunday night was "well worth it." Bosa also said he has yet to receive word from the NFL about a potential fine. Continue reading …

EXCLUSIVE – San Jose State University women's volleyball captain Brooke Slusser spoke with Fox News Digital about her decision to join a lawsuit against the NCAA and her support of former President Trump's proposal of instituting a nationwide ban on transgender athletes in women's sports. Continue reading …

'NOT PROUD OF IT' – Jason Kelce expressed regret about his actions during a phone smashing incident outside a college football stadium, during which a fan used a homophobic slur to attack his brother Travis Kelce. Continue reading …

GOT YOUR BACK – During the latest edition of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce came to his brother Jason's defense amid the fallout from the retired NFL offensive lineman's altercation with a fan before last week's Penn State-Ohio State game. Continue reading …

CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC – The Cincinnati Bengals opened the season with three consecutive losses, but have won three of their last four games. However, former Bengals star T.J. Houshmandzadeh is tempering expectations. Continue reading …

MOVING FORWARD? – Rory McIlroy cited the results of the U.S. presidential election when he expressed his optimism about the stalled negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the financial backers of LIV Golf. Continue reading …

PRICEY PUSH – The NBA handed down a three-game suspension after 76ers star Joel Embiid was seen shoving a reporter. The suspension will cost the Sixers' center just over $1 million in lost wages. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Oregon landed in the No. 1 spot in the latest AP top-25 rankings and in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Colorado has a path to the playoff, but Clemson's upset loss to Louisville put a damper on the Tigers' postseason hopes. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Kansas City Chiefs needed an overtime period to avoid losing their first game of the season, but the Detroit Lions have won six games in a row and could be the NFL's most complete team. Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Two NFL teams have already decided to part ways with their coaches, but the seats for some other coaches could be getting warmer. OutKick's senior NFL writer Armando Salguero answers the latest NFL mailbag questions. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – There are only a few weeks remaining in college football's regular season. As Week 11 action for the power conferences draws near, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt unveils his top-10 teams so far. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – LeSean McCoy explains why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow needs a win more than Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Thursday night's Week 10 matchup. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation