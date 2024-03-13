Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: NFL free agency kicks into high gear, college basketball melee erupts

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

FREE AGENCY FRENZY – The NFL's legal tampering period inspired numerous blockbuster deals as teams across the league looked to retool their respective rosters for the 2024 season. Continue reading…

FIRST DOMINO – Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly agreed to the terms of a one-year, team-friendly deal with the Steelers. Continue reading…

SWITCHING LOCATIONS – Jonathan Owens and Olympian Simone Biles are preparing to move to the Windy City, as the NFL safety agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears. Continue reading…

MELEE – The rivalry between the South Carolina Gamecocks and LSU Tigers reached new heights during the SEC women's basketball championship, as multiple players were ejected due to a late game dust-up. Continue reading…

REPERCUSSIONS – In the midst of the chaotic moments between South Carolina and LSU at the end of the SEC Championship game, Flau’jae Johnson’s brother entered the fray. He was later arrested. Continue reading…

‘DID THE RIGHT THING’ – Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal praised college basketball star Angel Reese for walking away from the on-court scuffle between LSU and South Carolina. Continue reading…

EXPLANATION – Legendary coach Nick Saban explained why he surprisingly called it quits for his historic career shortly after Alabama suffered a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Continue reading…

‘CAR GUY' - As spring practice kicked off, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's pricey new vehicle, a Lamborghini Urus Performante, was a hot topic. Continue reading…

FRAUD SCHEME – Former Jacksonville Jaguars employee Amit Patel was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in December to stealing more than $22 million from his former employer. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Kirk Cousins has shown he is a master of the free agency game, and the veteran quarterback has benefited to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Continue reading…

