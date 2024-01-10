Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Michigan snaps championship drought, Nick Saban calling it quits

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Nick Saban after winning SEC

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

CALLING IT QUITS – Alabama head coach Nick Saban will retire after winning seven national championships in his legendary career. Continue reading…

WHAT'S NEXT? – Fox News Digital takes a look at what was learned from Michigan winning the national championship on Monday. Continue reading…

ALL HAIL – Michigan defeated Washington in the College Football Playoff to win its first title since 1997. Continue reading…

CLAWS OUT – Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh played coy when asked about his next move after winning the national championship on Monday. Continue reading…

TIP OF THE CAP – Former Michigan Wolverines football staffer Connor Stalions sent one post on social media as he watched the team wrap up a national championship against Washington on Monday night. Continue reading…

University of Michigan team

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate after winning the 2024 CFP National Championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 34-13.  (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

BACK-AND-FORTH - Aaron Rodgers attempted to put his feud with comedian Jimmy Kimmel to bed Tuesday during his weekly appearance on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show." Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK - ESPN signed Pat McAfee to a lucrative contract last year. "The Pat McAfee Show" launched in September as part of the Worldwide Leader's personality-focused programming lineup. Continue reading…

BLACK MONDAY - The Monday after the NFL regular season traditionally marks the day some teams part ways with head coaches. There are now seven coaching openings across the league. Continue reading…

Arthur Smith vs Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on late in the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Mike Christy/Getty Images)

UNHAPPY CAMPER - The Chiefs will host the Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but the game will stream exclusively on the Peacock, much to Charles Omenihu's displeasure. Continue reading…

‘ROOM FOR WORRY’ - Despite winning 11 games in the regular season, some Eagles fans are entering the postseason with uneasy feelings due to the team's lackluster performance down the stretch. Continue reading…

