Texans' Nick Caserio rips NFL over 'unfair' treatment of Azeez Al-Shaair after controversial hit, suspension

The NFL announced a three-game suspension for Houston Texans player Azeez Al-Shaair on Tuesday. The 27-year-old linebacker will not receive his salary during the suspension, the league said.

The NFL cited multiple violations of its player safety rules after Al-Shaair delivered a violent hit to Trevor Lawrence's head area. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was carted off the field and diagnosed with a concussion. Al-Shaair was disqualified from the game after the hit.

In a letter announcing Al-Shaair's suspension, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan mentioned the linebacker's previous offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations over the past few seasons.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio met with members of the media on Tuesday and pushed back against the narratives concerning Al-Shaair that he believes have surfaced in the days since the controversial hit.

Caserio pointed the finger at the NFL for painting an "unfair" picture of Al-Shaair.

"It’s an unfortunate play and situation," Caserio said. "One of the biggest issues that we sort of take umbrage with, as a team and organizationally, is the picture that’s been painted of Azeez, quite frankly is unfair. I would say one of the biggest issues, and I probably speak for a lot of teams not only Houston Texans, but I think that’s all teams ask for is consistency from the league. I say in this situation quite frankly there’s no consistency at all relative to the level of discipline that’s been handed down."

Caserio also suggested the league made comments about Al-Shaair without having a genuine understanding of the football player's personal character.

"We’re talking about some of the commentary that’s been made about his character, about the person that he is, about what his intentions are from people that quite frankly don’t know anything about Azeez Al-Shaair. For the league to make some of the commentary that they made about lack of sportsmanship, lack of coachability, lack of paying attention to the rules, quite frankly it’s embarrassing."

A portion of Runyan's letter delved into Al-Shaair's "lack of sportmanship" and suggested he had a "disregard for NFL playing rules."

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL… Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated," Runyan wrote.

Nevertheless, Caserio made it clear that the organization he works for loves "everything about" the veteran linebacker.

"… What we take umbrage is the picture that’s been painted about Azeez, his intentions, who he is as a person, quite frankly it’s bulls---. It’s unfair to the individual, it’s unfair to the organization and we love everything about Azeez Al-Shaair."

Al-Shaair issued an apology to Lawrence on Monday.

"I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that," Al-Shaair wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition! We both are trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families! I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye.

"To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them, especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’ To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that."

Al-Shaair also took aim at members of the media who he believes framed him as a "villain."

"To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book, from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain, to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart."

It remains unclear whether Al-Shaair will file an appeal. But if the suspension is upheld, he won't be eligible to return to the Texans active roster until after Houston's Christmas Day game against the Ravens.

