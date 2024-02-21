Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Charles Barkley bashes San Francisco, Caitlin Clark makes history

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

RECORD-SHATTERING – The high-flying 2024 NBA All-Star game had an historic points output. Damian Lillard was named MVP as the Eastern Conference beat the Western All-Stars 211-186. Continue reading…

'HOMELESS CROOKS’ – Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA broadcaster Charles Barkley ripped San Francisco, the host city for next year's NBA All-Star Game. Continue reading…

NBA OUTLOOK – The majority of NBA players return to action on Thursday as the All-Star break ends and teams compete in the home stretch of the 2023-2024 season. Continue reading…

TOP SCORER - Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark dropped a career-high 49 points while also becoming the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball in the Hawkeyes win over Michigan. Continue reading…

‘A MISTAKE’– Four-time WNBA Sheryl Swoopes walked back some comments she made during Iowa star Caitlin Clark's pursuit of the NCAA women's all-time scoring record. Continue reading…

FIERY RESPONSE – Creighton shocked the college basketball world when they upset top-ranked UConn, prompting a heated exchange between Huskies coach Dan Hurley and a fan. Continue reading…

UNFINISHED BUSINESS - Paige Bueckers, one of the most recognizable players in women's college basketball, is set to return to the Uconn Huskies next season. Continue reading…

CHAMPIONSHIP WINDOW - Several teams who either just missed reaching the Super Bowl in 2023, or fell short of high expectations, are champing at the bit to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season. Continue reading…

NEW FORMAT - Beginning with the 2024 season, the Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large bids. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Las Vegas Raiders coach is drawing inspiration from the 1987 Detroit Pistons team as he develops a strategy to try and slow down superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Continue reading…

