Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Caitlin Clark’s Olympic omission; remembering Jerry West

OMISSION – WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark will not be headed to Paris this Summer for the 2024 Olympic Games, as she was left off USA women's basketball's final roster. Continue reading…

WAKE-UP CALL – Caitlin Clark responded to her exclusion from the USA women's basketball Olympic team by telling Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides that "they woke a monster." Continue reading…

IRRESPONSIBLE? – USA Basketball cited Caitlin Clark's inexperience and suggested it would have been irresponsible to take her popularity into consideration as the organization constructed the Olympic roster. Continue reading…

INEVITABLE CONTROVERSY – Ahead of her sixth trip to the Olympics, Diana Taurasi attempted to add some context to USA Basketball's decision to leave Caitlin Clark off the roster. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE – Jerry West, the Basketball Hall of Fame player and Lakers legend, who later became a revered front office executive, died at the age of 86, the Clippers announced. Continue reading…

REMEMBERING ‘THE LOGO’ – Michael Jordan, LeBron James and others expressed condolences after learning of Jerry West's death, the man whose legacy will live on through the NBA's logo. Continue reading…

THANKS, BUT NO THANKS – UConn's Dan Hurley rejected a lucrative deal to become the Lakers' next coach, as he looks to pursue a third-straight national championship with the Huskies. Continue reading…

JITTERS – Gymnast Olivia Dunne has consistently shown support for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, but she admitted she gets more nervous performing in her own events or watching her boyfriend on the mound. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – The Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job is reportedly "lowly regarded" in NBA circles. Fox Sports' Joy Taylor discusses the Purple and Gold's coaching vacancy. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – First-year Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh lauded Justin Herbert, saying the star quarterback was "an expert at football." Continue reading…

