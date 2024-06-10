Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

Dan Hurley turns down lucrative Lakers offer to stay with UConn: report

Hurley won back-to-back championships with UConn in 2023 and 2024

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Dan Hurley is staying put. 

The UConn men’s basketball coach has reportedly turned down a lucrative deal to become the Los Angeles Lakers' new head coach with the hopes of chasing a third-straight national championship with the Huskies, a feat only ever accomplished by the UCLA Bruins in the 1960’s and again in the early 1970’s. 

ESPN first reported the news.

The Lakers, who pursued Hurley last week with a visit in California, will have to find another option after firing Darvin Ham following the Lakers’ first round playoff loss this year.

Ham was just in his second season with the team.  

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 


 

