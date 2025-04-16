Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: AG Pam Bondi files suit amid Maine's steadfast stance on girls' sports

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

FILING SUIT – Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a lawsuit as the feud between Maine and the Trump administration rages on. A federal judge recently paused a funding freeze that was initiated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Continue reading …

CLOSING A CHAPTER – Stephanie Turner said she will step away from the sport amid a 12-month probation issued by USA Fencing. The decision comes after Turner declined to compete against a transgender athlete on March 30. Continue reading …

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE – Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the recently-formed Title IX investigations team will investigate Stephanie Turner's disqualification from a USA Fencing event. Turner took a knee and refused to fence against a transgender competitor. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Stephanie Turner appeared on OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast with Riley Gaines to discuss being named the Courage Wins Champion by XX-XY Athletics. Turner was ejected from a fencing event last month after she took a knee and refused to face a transgender opponent. Continue reading …

MAINE VS TRUMP – Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued a response to the lawsuit filed against her state by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over policies concerning transgender athletes' participation in women's and girls' sports. Continue reading …

'NEEDS TO BE RESOLVED' – Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine hopes a resolution can soon be reached as Maine and the Trump Administration continue to feud over the interpretation of Title IX. Continue reading …

GREEN JACKET – On Sunday at historic Augusta National Golf Club, a tear-eyed Rory McIlroy finally earned a green jacket, becoming just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam. Continue reading …

SILENT TREATMENT – Bryson DeChambeau revealed that Rory McIlroy, his playing partner for the final round at the Masters, "didn’t talk to me once." But McIlroy's sports psychologist argued it was a strategic move, not a personal or disrespectful one. Continue reading …

RIVALRY RENEWED – Suns star Kevin Durant reacted to ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith's comments concerning the amount of responsibility the NBA star should shoulder for Phoenix's latest disappointing season. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Hawks star Trae Young's frustration boiled over in the form of some fancy ball handling involving the referees which resulted in two technical fouls in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's play-in game against the Magic. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Michigan football fan who wore a Wolverines hat to Ohio State's national championship celebration at the White House explained his decision to OutKick. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd to discuss Tennessee's decision to release quarterback Nico Iamaleava following an NIL dispute. Watch here …

