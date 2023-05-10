Foster Moreau agrees to deal Saints after cancer diagnosis

Just two months ago tight end Foster Moreau revealed that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

But now the free agent's NFL career is set to continue as his agent Joe Linta told ESPN that he is signing a contract with the New Orleans Saints. Moreau's three-year contract is worth $12 million, according to the NFL Network. The Saints later announced the deal.

Linta added that Moreau's deal includes up to $3 million in incentives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In March, the 26-year-old was undergoing standard physical prior to working out an agreement, but doctors discovered that Moreau had cancer.

EX-RAIDERS TE FOSTER MOREAU REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS, SAYS HE WILL STEP AWAY FROM NFL

Moreau spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, but he was visiting the Saints two months ago as part of his free agency process. He also visited the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shortly after the cancer diagnosis Moreau expressed optimism that the doctors would "be able to get rid of all of it."

Since he began treatment, Moreau has experienced some positive results and plans to play in 2023, according to Linta.

The Saints kick off their OTA sessions in less than two weeks, but how much Moreau will participate remains unclear.

Hodgkin's lymphoma begins in the white blood cells and affects the lymphatic system, part of the body's germ-fighting immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic . It is the less common of two general types of lymphoma, with non-Hodgkin falling into the more common category.

Moreau's signing with the Saints is a homecoming for the tight end, as he was born in New Orleans. He played college football in Baton Rouge at LSU.

He was drafted in the fourth round in 2019. He had a tola of 91 receptions and 12 touchdowns during his four-year stint with the Raiders organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moreau will be reunited with quarterback Derek Carr and will be paired with Juwan Johnson at tight end in New Orleans. The Saints elected to trade veteran tight End Adam Trautman to the Broncos during last month's draft.