Former Yankee Kuroda to retire after Japan Series

TOKYO (AP) Former New York Yankees pitcher Hiroki Kuroda announced he will retire at the end of the Japan Series.

Kuroda, 41, went 10-8 this season with a 3.09 ERA to help the Hiroshima Carp to its seventh Central League title in Japanese professional baseball.

Kuroda turned down a lucrative contract with the Yankees to return in 2015 to the Carp, where he spent his entire career before his first season in Major League Baseball in 2008 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Carp last won the Japan Series championship in 1984 and face the Nippon Ham Fighters in the Oct. 22-30th Japan Series.